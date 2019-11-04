National / Health Four drugmakers withdraw heartburn medicine in SA over safety concerns A global scare about the active ingredient ranitidine has triggered recalls around the world after being found to contain a carcinogen BL PREMIUM

Four pharmaceutical manufacturers have removed their medicines which suppress stomach acid from SA shelves and another two drugmakers have quarantined their imports over safety concerns, according to SA’s medicines regulator.

The development has been triggered by a global scare about ranitidine, the active ingredient in these products, which has been found to contain traces of a potentially carcinogenic substance called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).