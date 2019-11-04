Dealing in cannabis still illegal, police and medicines regulator warn

SA’s medicines regulator and the police have warned the public that marketing and selling cannabis products remains illegal, except for specific conditions permitted under the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Businesses are cashing in on consumer demand for medical cannabis products, bolstered by a Constitutional Court ruling in 2018 that effectively allows adults to possess or cultivate cannabis for their own use in private.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) issued a joint statement on Monday warning that using cannabis in public remained illegal, and that dealing in cannabis remains a serious offence in terms of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

They also drew attention to the current regulatory framework for medicinal cannabis products, which makes a distinction between products with low concentrations of the key active ingredients in cannabis and those with higher levels of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

CBD oil is one of the most popular products, with advocates claiming an array of benefits ranging from pain relief to staving off heart disease.

THC has psychoactive properties, and provides the high sought by recreational users.

CBD, which is not psychoactive, is of keen interest to researchers. It is the active ingredient in Epidiolex, which was recently approved by the US food and drug administration to treat seizures in a rare form of epilepsy.

Products containing less than 20mg of CBD per day are currently exempted from the Medicine Act’s requirement that they be registered as a medicine with Sahpra before they can be marketed or sold in SA, in line with an exclusion notice published by the minister of health in May. CBD-containing processed products are also excluded when the naturally occurring quantity of CBD and THC contained in the product does not exceed 0,0075 % and 0,001 %, of CBD and THC respectively. Higher dose products require registration with Sahpra.

“Any person who imports or manufactures a CBD-containing medicine in accordance with the exclusion notice must still be in possession of a licence issued in terms of section 22C (1)(b) of the Medicines Act and comply with any relevant standards, including current Good Manufacturing Practice standards. Such persons must be able to present verified assessment by an accredited laboratory of the CBD and/or THC content of any product or medicine when requested,” the statement said.

