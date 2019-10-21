SIU investigates SA’s medicines regulator for fraud

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating SA’s medicines regulator for alleged fraud and maladministration relating to an undisclosed “external stakeholder”.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), which is charged with ensuring that the medicines and devices sold in SA are safe and effective, issued a statement at the weekend saying that it had received reports of alleged fraudulent activity implicating a small part of the organisation and an external party.

The probe raises immediate questions about the integrity of the products currently on the market, and whether the processes for seeking regulatory approval for medicines and manufacturing sites have been tampered with.

The SIU investigation was authorised in a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, published in the Government Gazette on Friday. It says the SIU will investigate allegations of serious maladministration, and improper or unlawful conduct by Sahpra employees, dating back to January 2015.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden declined to comment on the details of the investigation, referring Business Day to Sahpra acting CEO Portia Nkambule, who was not immediately available. He said Nkamblue, the Sahpra board and then health minister Aaron Motsoaledi had reported the matter to the SIU in February.

“Core to Sahpra’s success is ethical conduct and good governance. All allegations of misconduct involving either internal or external stakeholders will be thoroughly investigated and responded to,” Sahpra board chair Helen Rees said in the statement.

Sahpra went on to say its board and staff were committed to ensuring that all health products available in SA were safe, effective and of good quality.

