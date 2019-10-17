Government moves to ensure nursing colleges can teach in the new year
State waives bureaucratic requirement over new training for nurses
The government has temporarily waived one of the multiple bureaucratic hurdles facing public nursing colleges, which need approval from several agencies before they can begin training nurses on SA’s new qualifications, which kick in from January.
Without the necessary approvals, the colleges will not be able to take in any new students as they are prohibited from continuing with the old qualifications after the end of 2019. With time running out to recruit new students, players in the sector fear the 2020 intake hangs in the balance, with potentially devastating implications.
