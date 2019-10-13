Busa and health department in ‘cordial and constructive’ first meeting on NHI

Business Unity SA (Busa), which represents private companies and professional bodies, has had a “cordial and constructive” first meeting with the health department to discuss its plans for universal health coverage, it says.

The government is driving the biggest health reforms since the end of apartheid, aimed at achieving universal health coverage, which it calls National Health Insurance (NHI).

The policy promises to provide patients with care that is free at the point of delivery, and its first piece of enabling legislation was tabled in parliament on August 8 in a bill that triggered such negative investor sentiment that it wiped R14bn off the value of top health stocks within three days.

The bill proposes setting up a central NHI fund that will purchase services from accredited public and private sector providers, and creates uncertainty about the future role of medical schemes and administrators.

Busa announced in September that it planned to set up a formal mechanism for engaging with the government on NHI and other issues affecting the sector detailed in the Presidential Health Compact signed in July.

Busa has previously indicated that its concerns about NHI extended beyond investor sentiment as its members are directly and indirectly affected by any changes to the health system. Employers play a large role in their workers’ access to health care, as many of them subsidise their medical scheme contributions, or provide health services directly. And productivity is affected by the health of their workforce, whether it depends on public or private health-care providers.

A “six-a-side” structure has been agreed upon, and met for the first time on Thursday.

Neither Busa nor the health department would comment on what was discussed at the meeting.