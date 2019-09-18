National / Health

Medical schemes regulator suspends five senior officials

The Council for Medical Schemes says they include two executives and three senior managers, but has not named them

18 September 2019 - 16:52 Tamar Kahn
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The medical schemes regulator has suspended five senior officials pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged corruption and unethical conduct, and will subject all its executives to a lifestyle audit, it announced on Wednesday.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said the suspended employees included two executives and three senior managers, but did not name them.

The suspensions raise questions about the legitimacy of inspections currently under way, recent decisions to place schemes under curatorship, and whether the regulator may have turned a blind eye to issues that warranted scrutiny.

The allegations include the irregular placement of schemes under curatorship, irregular appointment of service providers, irregular spending on service providers and having personal lifestyles not matched by salaries. Other allegations include having a close and corrupt relationship with entities regulated by the council, breaching the Public Finance Management Act, and colluding in the appointment of service providers.

“The CMS views these allegations in serious light. Therefore, these suspensions and investigations are in line without zero-tolerance to unethical conduct.

“We will not rest until information received has been investigated and based on the findings, appropriate steps will be taken. We also wish to make it clear that all CMS executives will be immediately subjected to a lifestyle audit,” CMS registrar Sipho Kabane said.

He was not immediately available for comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Health facility watchdog calls for more funds

The Office of Health Standards Compliance says it will need a bigger budget if it is to take on new responsibilities under NHI
National
1 week ago

Thebemed medical scheme placed under curatorship

Concerns over the scheme’s financial viability, its  appalling solvency ratio and, thus, its ability to cover claims, all informed the decision
National
3 weeks ago

Competition Commission probes BP Medical Aid Society and Momentum merger

BP pensioners allege the deal will scale back their benefits, which they say were given to them in perpetuity
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa announces further R1.1bn to fight abuse ...
National
2.
Don’t try to dictate how savings are used, ...
National
3.
Medical schemes regulator suspends five senior ...
National / Health
4.
Corruption busters aim to get back R560m for the ...
National

Related Articles

Medical scheme administrators overstepping the mark in fraud investigations

National / Health

No racial profiling of members by medical schemes, specialists association says

National / Health

Medical scheme regulator to decide what benefits can be offered under NHI

National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.