SA men four times more likely to commit suicide than women, WHO report finds

Men in SA are more than four times more likely to commit suicide than women, according to a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report, “Preventing Suicide: a Resource For Pesticide Registrars and Regulators”, states that almost 800,000 people die from suicide every year globally, or one every 40 seconds.

The WHO has prioritised suicide prevention as it claims more lives than “malaria, breast cancer, or war and homicide”, and the data paints a worrying picture for SA, especially for men.

In 2016, the year on which the data is based, SA recorded 6,476 suicides, which translates into a rate of 12.8 people per 100,000. The report stated that the global age-standardised suicide rate was 10.5 per 100,000 in 2016.

However more concerning was the rate among men. Of the more than 6,000 suicides, 5,138 were men, translating into a suicide rate of 21.8 per 100,000. This is compared with a suicide rate of just more than five women out of a population group of 100,000.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which operates the country’s only suicide helpline, has received 145,000 calls to its 22 lines so far in 2019.

Firearm or hanging

“The majority of our callers are from females, however some of our more acute or emergency cases are from male callers, especially since men use more aggressive methods of suicide,” said Sadag’s operations director Cassey Chambers.

More aggressive measures include a firearm or hanging, explained Chambers, while women are more likely to use pills or poison.

Monday marks World Suicide Prevention Day and Sadag has again called for better education, improving prevention measures, and ending the stigma around suicide.

“Especially in a SA context where there isn’t even a Zulu word for depression, and men [especially black men] are brought up with the culture that ‘cowboys don’t cry’, men don’t seek help for their depression before it is too late,” Chambers said.

As calls to the suicide helpline increase monthly, Chambers stressed the need for a national suicide prevention policy.