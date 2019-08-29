National / Health NHI Bill is constitutionally sound, says state attorney Parliament given assurances the bill is rational, in line with SA’s international commitments and does not affect provincial powers BL PREMIUM

The state attorney’s office has assured parliament that the government’s first piece of draft legislation for implementing universal health coverage is constitutionally sound.

The National Health Insurance Bill has elicited fierce debate since it was tabled in parliament on August 8, as it proposes sweeping reforms to the health system including a diminished role for provincial health departments. The constitution gives national and provincial government concurrent, or shared powers for health.