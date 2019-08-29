NHI Bill is constitutionally sound, says state attorney
Parliament given assurances the bill is rational, in line with SA’s international commitments and does not affect provincial powers
29 August 2019 - 18:03
The state attorney’s office has assured parliament that the government’s first piece of draft legislation for implementing universal health coverage is constitutionally sound.
The National Health Insurance Bill has elicited fierce debate since it was tabled in parliament on August 8, as it proposes sweeping reforms to the health system including a diminished role for provincial health departments. The constitution gives national and provincial government concurrent, or shared powers for health.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.