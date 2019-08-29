NATIONAL HEALTH CARE
Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall upbeat about NHI Bill
29 August 2019 - 05:10
The CEO of SA’s second-largest generic drug manufacturer sought to allay fears that the government’s drive for universal health coverage poses a risk to the pharmaceutical sector, saying the reforms proposed under the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill could boost drug sales.
Adcock Ingram CEO Andy Hall’s view is in contrast to the negative investor sentiment that greeted the August 8 release of the bill. The first piece of proposed legislation for the government’s planned health sector reforms saw R14bn wiped off the value of key health-care stocks in the space of three days.
