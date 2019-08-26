Training of nurses choked by red tape

The training of nurses in 2020 is in jeopardy because of extensive delays at key regulatory authorities, which must provide fresh accreditation to all training institutions following a change in the curriculum and training requirements.
The Council for Higher Education (CHE) says that the government’s plans to switch to new qualifications require that the training institutions be re-accredited by the SA Nursing Council (SANC), which has largely not been done.
