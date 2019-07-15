Doubling of cancer treatment costs is unsustainable

In 2018, Discovery Health Medical Scheme is reported to have seen a 100% increase in oncology costs, recording a spend of R3.6bn in 2018, up from R1.5bn in 2011. Concurrently the number of cancer cases has increased by 45% since 2011, and of Discovery’s 2.8m members, 36,783 of them claimed for oncology treatment in the past 12 months.

Globally, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the same scenario is playing out with an estimated 18.1m new cancer cases predicted worldwide for 2018, up from 14.1m just six years ago.

Reasons for these significant increases are bad lifestyles - especially in developed countries where people adopt unhealthy, high-risk behaviours – and a growing, ageing population.

“The new reality is that one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer in their lifetime. And they’re most likely to be diagnosed for breast and prostate cancer, both of which are on the rise,” says Dr Ernst Marais, COO of Icon Oncology.