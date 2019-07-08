100% increase in cancer treatment costs unsustainable

“Waiting for weeks for authorisation to be granted is extremely stressful for a patient, especially if they are in the early stages of their cancer. Icon, a network of oncologists (representing more than 80% of the industry) developed a tool that allows oncologists to give their patients care as soon as is viably possible,” says Dr Ernst Marais, COO at Icon Oncology.

The business-to-business technology, which is a first in SA, is now being used by some of the country’s largest medical schemes such as Discovery Health and Medihelp. It gives oncologists access to a database of evidence-based protocols that have been developed by doctors in the Icon network and pre-approved by Icon’s medical aid partners.

Based on the value-based care model, which puts the patient at the centre of their care, these evidence-based protocols can decrease the cost of treatments by up to 27% while also improving patient outcomes.

“When an oncologist chooses an Icon-approved protocol, it is automatically submitted to the respective medical aid and approved on receipt, in real-time, removing all of the administrative headaches and giving oncologists much needed time to get their patients onto the right care, right away,” says Dr Marais.

The time saved also greatly benefits the medical aids as typically they need staff to manage the lengthy authorisation process’ administration; e-Auth completely reduces this need.

“Not only do our evidence-based protocols save the schemes 27% on oncology costs, we also save them a vast amount of time that would otherwise would have been spent on admin,” says Marais.

For more information about Icon and its e-Auth tool visit www.iconsa.co.za.

This article was paid for by Icon Oncology.