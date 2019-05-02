Vital National Health lab fires suspended CEO and CFO

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has fired its CEO and CFO after a disciplinary hearing found they were guilty of misconduct relating to tenders worth an estimated R200m.

The NHLS is a crucial part of the public health service, as it provides all the tests used to diagnose and monitor diseases, ranging from HIV to listeriosis. It also provides a training platform for pathologists and technicians.

The NHLS suspended then CEO Joyce Mogale, and CFO Sikhumbuzo Zulu in February 2017, following allegations of corruption and maladministration leveled by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu). Their disciplinary process was dogged by delays, but was finally concluded on April 30.

On Thursday, NHLS chair Eric Buch issued a statement saying Mogale and Zulu had been charged with irregularities and failure to fulfil their duties in relation to three procurements, worth approximately R200m. The charges relate to exceeding delegations of authority, irregular payments to service providers, and irregular appointment of service providers.

Buch, who was not immediately available for comment, said in his statement that the chair of the disciplinary hearing, Nazeer Cassim, concluded that both employees were guilty of misconduct. He quoted Cassim’s judgment as saying: “In the circumstances of this case, it suffices for summary dismissal. They breached the trust vested in them by their employer.