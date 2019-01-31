Report highlights SA’s public healthcare lottery

The huge disparities in the healthcare services available to people living in different parts of the country were laid bare in the latest District Health Barometer, released on Thursday.

The District Health Barometer, published by the Health Systems Trust, is an annual publication that is now in its 13th edition. It is used by the government, academics and policy makers to track trends in the country’s public health system.

It showed barely half (55.7%) the babies living in Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape were fully immunised, compared to almost all (97.7%) living in KwaZulu-Natal’s eThekwini district in 2017-2018.

The gap looms large even within provinces: women in the Eastern Cape’s OR Tambo district were 10 times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than those in Joe Gqabi district: the institutional maternal mortality rate was 198.7 per 100,000 live births in OR Tambo and 20.3 per 100,000 live births in Joe Gqabi. The institutional maternal mortality rate covers women who die during pregnancy, childbirth or within 42 days of delivery.

The barometer showed district health service spending on HIV/AIDS programmes had steadily increased as a proportion of the total, from just 7.3% in 2004-2005 to just over a fifth (20.7%) in 2017-2019, reflecting the government’s steadily expanding treatment programme. SA has the world’s biggest HIV/AIDS epidemic, with about 4.2-million public-sector patients on treatment.