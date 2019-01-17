New safety concerns emerge on latest HIV wonder drug

New safety concerns have emerged about the HIV drug dolutegravir, which the government plans to roll out in April.

In 2018 drug regulators warned of potential harm to babies born to women who took dolutegravir during early pregnancy, after preliminary findings from a small study in Botswana showed an increased risk of neural tube defect.

Now there is growing evidence that dolutegravir and other integrase inhibitors are associated with significant weight gain, particularly among black women, according to research published the Journal of Virus Eradication in January.

The findings have implications for both individuals and public health, given SA’s obesity epidemic: more than two thirds of women, and almost a third of men are overweight or obese, according to the 2016 Demographic and Health Survey.

Dolutegravir is to replace efavirenz in a generic three-drug cocktail for eligible patients starting treatment.It is an important part of the government’s plans to expand treatment to more people, as it has fewer side effects than efavirenz and is less likely to lead to drug resistance. It is expected to save the government about $900m over the next five years. SA has the world’s worst HIV epidemic, with about 7.2-million people living with the disease in 2017, according to UNAids. It also has the world’s biggest treatment programme, which reaches about 4.3-million people, according to the health department’s Yogan Pillay.

The department was closely monitoring the emerging data on dolutegravir, and further information was expected in the next few months from several studies currently under way, including the ADVANCE study led by researchers at Wits, he said.

The concerns over weight gain would not delay the next AIDS drug tender, which is expected to be announced by the end of January, said Pillay

“Preliminary data is of concern, but we need better clinical science before making any decisions. We are working with the WHO [World Health Organisation] to provide them our data as soon as it is available, so they can issue carefully considered guidance,” said Francois Venter, deputy director of the Reproductive Health Institute.

Pillay said the health department was also trying to improve the management of tuberculosis for people infected with HIV, who are particularly vulnerable to the disease. About 60% of SA’s HIV patients have TB: those who are infected with TB not are offered preventative antibiotics, but many patients don’t finish their nine-month course of daily isoniazid pills, he said.

The department was negotiating with Sanofi to drop the price of its dual drug combination 3HP, which combines rifapentine and isoniazid, and is taken just once a week for three months. “It is a potential game-changer, but we need it at a significantly lower price,” he said.

