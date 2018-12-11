Free taster of Vitality rewards gets South Africans moving

Approximately 440,000 people took up the offer of a free taste of insurer Discovery’s rewards programme, Vitality, which offers incentives to get people to exercise more and drive better.

Dubbed the “Vitality Open”, the 10-week brand building exercise that kicked off in mid-September attracted a total of 550,000 people, 80% of whom were not members of Vitality. Participants were offered reward points they could redeem for coffee, smoothies, groceries and gadgets, if they increased their physical activity and improved their driving. The more people exercised, and the fewer poor driving events they recorded, the more points they got.

The result of the programme, released on Monday, show new participants increased their physical activity by 34% over the 10-week period, and almost a third of them improved their driving enough to significantly reduce their risk of accidents.

Worldwide more than 5-million people die prematurely as a result of sedentary lifestyle and more than 1.25-million people are killed in road accidents each year, according to Vitality Wellness.

The results for physical activity were in line with the findings of a two-year study of 400,000 people who took up Vitality’s offer of a discounted Apple Watch as an incentive to exercise more, said Vitality Wellness head Craig Nossel. People who were more active got a greater discount on the watch over a 24-month period. The study, conducted by Rand Europe, found South Africans who participated in Vitality’s programme and opted for the Apple Watch incentive were on average 44% more active than those who did not.

“Some people will exercise no matter what, but what came through in the Apple study is loss aversion drives additional behaviour. The issue is how we tap into that for the general population,” said Nossel.

Vitality and its international insurance partners, including China’s Ping An, have pledged to incentivise 100-million people to be 20% more active by 2025.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za