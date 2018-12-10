National / Health

Over 5,000 health staff to be sought in huge recruitment drive, Aaron Motsoaledi says

This is more than double the number of healthcare posts announced in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package in September

10 December 2018 - 18:26 Tamar Kahn
Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has worked with his provincial counterparts to mobilise additional resources for hiring staff, more than doubling the number of healthcare posts announced in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus package in September.

A total of 5,300 personnel are to be hired by provincial health departments in the recruitment drive, ranging from medical specialists to artisans, Motsoaledi said, following a meeting of the national health council.

Ramaphosa previously announced that 2,200 posts would be filled, and the Treasury allocated R350m for this project for the current fiscal year, during the medium-term budget policy statement.

More resources have been sourced by provinces in order to boost these numbers, including nonclinical personnel, said Motsoaledi.

“The biggest problems in the health sector were identified to be shortage of staff and lack of maintenance of equipment and infrastructure. Therefore artisans, architects and engineers are an essential component of the health workforce,”  Motsoaledi said in a written response to questions on Monday.

He declined to specify how much additional money had been sourced by the provinces for this initiative, or put a number to the personnel gap that remained.

“The filling of these posts will be a relief for the overburdened health system. Needless to say if resources were allocated, we could do more,” he said.

The positions would be available from January 2019, he said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union welcomed news of the additional posts, saying understaffing was an important contributor to the crisis in public healthcare.

“Our members and workers are subjected to perform duties that are meant for five other people. A nurse is forced to be a porter, administrator and caregiver at the same time. The end result of this is an overworked staff and the minimisation of the quality of service delivery,” it said in a statement.

Correction: December 10 2018

An earlier version of this story incorrectly had the Treasury allocation in paragraph three at R350,000 instead of R350m.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Cabinet turns down contentious NHI bill

Thursday’s statement makes it clear the cabinet has not given the bill the green light, but it is unclear what its concerns are
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: NHI debacle another symptom of dysfunctional policy making

Development of the policy has been rushed at every iteration for the past decade to meet politically motivated deadlines. The perpetual hurry has ...
Opinion
13 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: ANC needs to check its ties to money, whether it is clean or dirty

Its every-hungry campaign machine leaves the party open to corruption and outside influence 
Opinion
13 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Health DG kept in the dark on revisions to NHI Bill

Health director-general Precious Matsoso says changes are not being made in an open and transparent manner
National
17 days ago

Most read

1.
Medicines regulator warns of severe antibiotic ...
National / Health
2.
Former Necsa chair and suspended CEO in court bid ...
National
3.
Respect community’s wishes on mining rights, says ...
National
4.
Over 5,000 health staff to be sought in huge ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Treasury directs unspent NHI funds to filling vacant posts
National / Health

Will the budget help fulfil Ramaphosa’s healthcare promises?
National / Health

Cabinet adopts package aimed at igniting economic recovery
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.