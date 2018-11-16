Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga has lashed out at health minister Aaron Motsoaledi for a statement he made saying foreign nationals were burdening the South African healthcare system.

Malunga was responding to Motsoaledi's comment‚ made at the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) Nurses’ Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The SABC reported that Motsoaledi said more hospitals and clinics were needed to accommodate all the local and foreign patients.

Motsoaledi said South Africa needed to review its immigration policies to control the number of undocumented and illegal immigrants in the country.

“The weight that foreign nationals are bringing to the country has got nothing to do with xenophobia … it’s a reality. Our hospitals are full‚ we can’t control them.

“When a woman is pregnant and about to deliver a baby‚ you can’t turn her away from the hospital and say‚ 'You are a foreign national.' You can’t.

“And when they deliver a premature baby‚ you have got to keep them in hospital. When more and more come‚ you can’t say‚ 'The hospital is full now. Go away.' They have to be admitted‚ we have got no option — and when they get admitted in large numbers‚ they cause overcrowding‚ infection control starts failing.”

In a tweet‚ Malunga said this was a desperate statement by Motsoaledi to address the systemic issues in the health department.