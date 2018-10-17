Diabetes to be SAs leading killer by 2040, study shows

“The main message here is that our health is not preordained. With the [right intervention] our health can improve; if not, we are in for a rough ride,” said SA Cochrane Centre director Charles Wiysonge, who was not involved in the study.

The study forecast a large global shift in deaths from infectious diseases to deaths from noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney disease and lung cancer.

The top 10 causes of death in SA in 2016 were HIV/Aids, lower respiratory infections, road injuries, interpersonal violence, tuberculosis, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, diarrhoeal diseases, stroke and premature birth complications. By 2040, however, diabetes will be the leading cause of death, followed by road injuries, lower respiratory infections, HIV/AIDS, interpersonal violence, ischemic heart disease, tuberculosis, chronic kidney disease, stroke and diarrhoeal diseases.

“The future of the world’s health is not preordained and there is a wide range of plausible trajectories,” said Dr Kyle Foreman, director of data science at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and lead author on the study. “But whether we see significant progress or stagnation depends on how well or poorly health systems address key health drivers.”

The authors said there was huge potential to influence health through tackling high blood pressure, obesity, tobacco, alcohol and air pollution.

SA has implemented a variety of laws and regulations aimed at reducing noncommunicable diseases, ranging from tobacco controls to a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. It has also moved to reduce the salt content in processed food.

“Understanding potential trajectories in health and drivers of health is crucial to guiding long-term investments and policy implementation,” said the authors. “Policy choices made today can profoundly affect each country’s future health trajectory. For most countries, prioritising noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and NCD-related risks in health planning and investment decisions has the potential to markedly reduce premature mortality by 2040.”

The authors forecast 59 countries, including China, will surpass life expectancy of 80 by 2040. But Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Somalia and the Central African Republic will see life expectancy remain below 65 years, suggesting global disparities in health and survival are likely to persist.

