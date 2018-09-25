South Africans work for just seven years at peak productivity — Finns do so for 28

The researchers determined the number of productive years an individual could be expected to work between the ages of 20 and 64 years, taking into account years of schooling, learning, functional health and life expectancy. Finland ranked first, with a score of 28.4 productive years, followed by Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Taiwan. Bottom of the pile were Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, South Sudan and Niger, which had just two productive years.

SA scored seven, which although a slight improvement on its 1990 score of six, was not enough to see it rise through the ranks. Only 18 countries saw their human capital score improve by less than two years, and SA is among a group of just 68 countries that scored below 10.

While South Africans are spending two more years in school and scoring better on education quality than they did in 1990, their health status has deteriorated, the study found. SA’s “functional health score” — which was based on the prevalence of seven conditions — fell from 60 to 54, out of a possible score of 100. These conditions were wasting, stunting, anaemia, cognitive impairment, vision loss, hearing loss and infectious disease prevalence.

The researchers found countries with greater improvements in human capital tended to have faster growth in per capita GDP. Those countries in the top quartile for improvements in human capital saw a 1.1% higher median yearly GDP growth than countries in the bottom quartile.

South African Cochrane Centre director Charles Wiysonge, who was not involved in the study, cautioned that South African data before the end of apartheid in 1994 was likely to be incomplete. SA’s human capital development in 1990 was therefore likely to be overstated.

“It is necessary to continue strengthening data collection in order to inform policy and investment decisions,” he said. “Nations more advanced than SA in their human capital rankings and our ability to discern associations between investments into human capital and economic outcomes illustrate the value of this analysis,” he said.

