Come 2019, this is how much more your medical scheme will cost you

Two large, open medical schemes have announced contribution increases of 9.2% and 8.5% for 2019,

Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS), the country’s largest medical scheme, will put up its contributions by a weighted average of 9.2%, which Alexander Forbes Healthcare’s Victor Crouser says members will experience as an increase of between 9.9% and 6.9%, depending on the option to which they belong.

The scheme, which covers more than 2.7-million lives, also announced enhanced benefits for chronic conditions and cancer.

Fedhealth, which covers about 144,000 lives, announced a weighted increase of 8.5% and has also "revolutionised" its benefit, turning savings accounts upside down and offering members the choice to use networks in return for discounted contributions.

Jeremy Yatt, the principal officer of Fedhealth Medical Scheme, says the scheme has introduced four new benefit packages in its FlexiFED range. Fedhealth’s new options still need to be approved by the Council for Medical Schemes.