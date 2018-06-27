Competition body’s health market inquiry set to release report next month
The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry has resolved its confidentiality issues with private hospital group Life Healthcare and will release its provisional report and recommendations on July 5, it announced on Wednesday.
The inquiry was established more than four years ago to investigate the barriers to effective competition and patients’ access to care in the private sector. It was originally due to wrap up in December 2015, but has been repeatedly delayed.
The latest holdup was announced by the inquiry in a notice to stakeholders on Friday, in which it said Life Healthcare had objected to publication of the interim report on the grounds that it would breach the confidentiality of the information it had provided.
The inquiry said at the time that it was referring the dispute to the Competition Tribunal for a determination on the matter. However, Life Healthcare wrote to the inquiry later that day saying it did not want its concerns about confidentiality to hold up publication of the provisional report. The inquiry has subsequently reversed its position.
Four healthcare companies — Discovery Health, Netcare, Life Healthcare and Mediclinic — originally raised objections about publishing some of the information contained in the provisional report, which they said was subject to confidentiality restrictions.
The health market inquiry’s notice to stakeholders on Friday said that the inquiry’s panel was able to resolve the dispute with Discovery Health, Netcare and Mediclinic but not with Life Healthcare.
The inquiry said it would hold a press conference at 10am on July 5, which it would livestream.
