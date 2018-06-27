Competition body’s health market inquiry set to release report next month

The Competition Commission’s health market inquiry has resolved its confidentiality issues with private hospital group Life Healthcare and will release its provisional report and recommendations on July 5, it announced on Wednesday.

The inquiry was established more than four years ago to investigate the barriers to effective competition and patients’ access to care in the private sector. It was originally due to wrap up in December 2015, but has been repeatedly delayed.

The latest holdup was announced by the inquiry in a notice to stakeholders on Friday, in which it said Life Healthcare had objected to publication of the interim report on the grounds that it would breach the confidentiality of the information it had provided.