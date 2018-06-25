Serially delayed health inquiry findings now due for release ‘very soon’

The publication of the provisional findings and recommendations of the health market inquiry (HMI) will be released "very soon", director of the inquiry Clint Oellermann said on Monday.

A notice advising stakeholders of the publication date was likely to be issued on Tuesday, he said.

The health market inquiry started its work examining the cost drivers in private healthcare four-and-a-half years ago and was originally due to conclude it in December 2015.

A further delay in the publication of the provisional report was announced in a notice by the inquiry panel on Friday because of the initial objections by Life Healthcare that doing so would breach the confidentiality of the information it had provided to the inquiry. However, the healthcare provider wrote a letter to the inquiry on Friday indicating that it did not want its concerns about confidentiality to delay publication of the provisional report.

Life Healthcare’s head of investor relations, Adam Pyle, said there was an expectation that the report would be published this week.

Originally four healthcare providers — Discovery Health, Netcare, Life Healthcare and Mediclinic — objected to the publication of certain of the information contained in the provisional report, which they said was subject to confidentiality restrictions.