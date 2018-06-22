National / Health

News Leader

WATCH: Aaron Motsoaledi on the ins and outs of the NHI Bill

22 June 2018 - 08:10 Business Day TV
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was finally gazetted on Thursday, paving the way for the Health Department to set up an NHI fund.

The public has three months to comment on the bill along with the changes being made to medical aids via the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill.  

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has already said he expects a hurricane of protest over the draft health laws. He spoke to Business Day TV about the bills.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

