Report details deceit under Brian Hlongwa’s watch as Gauteng health MEC

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into corruption in the Gauteng health department has uncovered evidence of how a small firm called 3P Consulting provided kickbacks, overseas trips and other benefits to top politicians and officials in order to secure lucrative contracts for its directors, friends and family.

The report details alleged financial misconduct and corruption that cost the department more than R1.2bn between 2006 and 2010, when the ANC’s chief whip in the Gauteng legislature, Brian Hlongwa, was then MEC for health.

The report was made public on Thursday by health activist organisations Section 27, The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch, after they obtained it from the Presidency through a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request. The investigation was commissioned by then president Jacob Zuma in 2010, and the SIU submitted its report to him in March 2017.

While many of the report’s most serious allegations have already been documented in the media, it highlights the central role played by 3P Consulting and its entities, which are named in five of the 10 matters investigated by the SIU, as well as its links with Hlongwa.

The report says Hlongwa met 3P Consulting director Richard Payne in about 2000, when he was Johannesburg city council councillor. Hlongwa became health MEC in 2006 and served in this capacity until March 2009. The conduct of several of the directors of the network of companies clustered around 3P Consulting has been referred to the criminal justice system by the SIU.

TAC general secretary Anele Yawa said the current financial crisis facing the Gauteng health department had its roots in Hlongwa’s tenure. "Patients’ needs are growing yet critical posts are being frozen, community health workers are unpaid, billions of rand are owed to critical institutions like the National Health Laboratory Service, threatening their viability. And despite all this, several implicated officials remain in high office. This sends the message crime does pay," he said.