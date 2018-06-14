SA’s dire healthcare system needs the DA's 'Our Health Plan'

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the state of public healthcare, after its random survey of hospitals and clinics revealed significant gaps in patient care.

Chronic under-staffing, equipment shortages and long waiting times characterised many of the healthcare facilities visited by the DA. The party’s observations tally with the problems highlighted by provincial health MECs in a series of presentations to Parliament over the past week, which revealed that even the tightly managed Western Cape health department was struggling to meet the demand for services.

“Public health facilities are no longer places of healing, they have become death traps for the poor, who have no other options available to them,” said DA national spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe. “The ANC government has failed the poor and vulnerable by subjecting our people to inhumane and degrading healthcare services. It is now clear that neither the [Health] Minister nor the ANC government have the appetite to turn things around,” she in an e-mailed statement.

“While inspecting the RK Khan Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, we learned that waiting times for CT scans are as long as three months, while the next available mammogram appointment is in 2019,” said Nt’shekhe.

Emergency medical care personnel in Mpumalanga told the DA they had resorted to buying vital medical equipment, such as blood pressure machines, with their own money, while in the Northern Cape, staff at Kimberley Hospital complained about a lack of basic supplies such as toilet paper.

The DA’s Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom acknowledged the public health service was meeting the needs of some patients, and that there were notable achievements, such as its massive HIV and tuberculosis (TB) treatment programmes. There are pockets of excellence in Gauteng, where staff are doing their best and patients get top-rate care. But the problem is the waiting times: you can wait five years for hip surgery at [Chris Hani] Baragwanath,” he said in an interview with Business Day.

Gauteng had good academic hospitals, which made the province a drawcard for patients beyond the province’s borders, to which Bloom responded, “The health woes of other provinces weigh on Gauteng.”

The DA has written to Ramaphosa requesting a judicial commission of inquiry, as it willhave the scope and power to get to the bottom of the mismanagement and corruption plaguing the public healthcare system, he said.

NHI or 'Our Health Plan'

The DA said its alternative plan for universal healthcare, which it published in 2016, offered a better deal for patients than the government’s plan for National Health Insurance (NHI). The DA’s “Our Health Plan" promises universal healthcare quicker and cheaper than NHI. It proposes scrapping medical aid tax credits and using the resources to improve public healthcare and subsidise medical scheme membership for more people.

The government promised to deliver NHI within 14 years when it published its green paper in August 2011, but progress has been slow. The plan has also been criticised as unaffordable, and based on unrealistic expectations of economic growth.

The DA's Our Health Plan proposes a strong and continued role for private healthcare and medical schemes, as well as strengthening the medical scheme industry along the lines of the social health insurance policies pursued by the government under former president Thabo Mbeki. These include introducing a risk-equalisation fund and state-sponsored reinsurance for smaller schemes to level the playing field between medical schemes so they compete on efficiency rather than on their capacity to attract young and healthy members.

Said Nt’shekhe: “Our Health Plan is the most practical approach to universal healthcare, as it aims to keep what should be kept, fix what should be fixed, and smartly extend services that should be extended within the limits of the national purse.”