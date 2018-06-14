Multimillion-rand claims paid out in Life Esidimeni tragedy

The Gauteng executive council said on Wednesday that it had settled the multimillion-rand financial claim linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke earlier in 2018 called on the government to compensate the families of the victims who died in the tragedy. That compensation has now been paid.

"The office of the premier paid a total sum of R159.46m to all the 134 claimants who were part of the alternative dispute resolution process. All payments were concluded by June 13 2018‚ ahead of the deadline of June 19 2018 set by Justice Moseneke‚" the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura said.

Moseneke’s probe into the Esidimeni tragedy concluded that the rights of mentally ill patients and their families were flagrantly violated and disregarded during the debacle.