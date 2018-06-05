Submissions are now open to acquire a majority shareholding in Synexa Life Sciences
Clinical research companies are invited to apply to acquire a majority shareholding in a specialist biomarker services provider
05 June 2018 - 14:47
The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa invites interested parties to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to acquire a majority shareholding in Synexa Life Science from the IDC and its other shareholders.
The strategic shareholder should:
- be a global concern that will be able to fast-track Synexa’s global growth
- be a leading clinical research company, or illustrate a clear understanding of the value of biomarkers in clinical development,
- have a complementary strategic fit with Synexa’s biomarker activities,
- have sufficient capital to support rapid growth, and
- illustrate a history of successful growth in the biopharma market by either acquisition (s) or trade experience.
The EOI should include the required minimum information from the IDC website.
Interested parties are required to submit their EOI completed with required minimum information by email to synexa@idc.co.za by 4pm on June 14 2018.
