Submissions are now open to acquire a majority shareholding in Synexa Life Sciences

The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa invites interested parties to submit an expression of interest (EOI) to acquire a majority shareholding in Synexa Life Science from the IDC and its other shareholders.

The strategic shareholder should:

be a global concern that will be able to fast-track Synexa’s global growth

be a leading clinical research company, or illustrate a clear understanding of the value of biomarkers in clinical development,

have a complementary strategic fit with Synexa’s biomarker activities,

have sufficient capital to support rapid growth, and

illustrate a history of successful growth in the biopharma market by either acquisition (s) or trade experience.

The EOI should include the required minimum information from the IDC website.

Interested parties are required to submit their EOI completed with required minimum information by email to synexa@idc.co.za by 4pm on June 14 2018.

This article was paid for by the IDC.