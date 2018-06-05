Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has denied that the country’s health system is facing a total collapse‚ after comments in the media claimed it was imminent.

He did admit‚ however‚ that it was seriously "distressed"‚ with shortages of medical and nursing staff in state hospitals and a huge number of sick patients with HIV/AIDS‚ diabetes‚ TB or cancer.

He spoke of a huge "avalanche of patients" visiting Gauteng from Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the North West for cancer treatment.

The minister was holding a media conference on Tuesday after being inundated with media queries about "the collapse" of healthcare.

This followed comments by Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba and the Committee of Medical Deans about serious issues in the health system‚ with Makgoba warning of a health system collapse.