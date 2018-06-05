National / Health

Health system is in ‘crisis’ but has not collapsed, says Aaron Motsoaledi

05 June 2018 - 17:29 Katharine Child
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: THE SOWETAN
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: THE SOWETAN

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has denied that the country’s health system is facing a total collapse‚ after comments in the media claimed it was imminent.

He did admit‚ however‚ that it was seriously "distressed"‚ with shortages of medical and nursing staff in state hospitals and a huge number of sick patients with HIV/AIDS‚ diabetes‚ TB or cancer.

He spoke of a huge "avalanche of patients" visiting Gauteng from Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the North West for cancer treatment.

The minister was holding a media conference on Tuesday after being inundated with media queries about "the collapse" of healthcare.

This followed comments by Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba and the Committee of Medical Deans about serious issues in the health system‚ with Makgoba warning of a health system collapse.

Motsoaledi was at pains to say the system had not collapsed.

When challenged by journalists about multiple critiques of a failing health system by the Treatment Action Campaign‚ the South African Medical Association (Sama) and medical deans‚ he said: "The issue of a crisis is not what I am talking about. I am talking about total collapse."

He admitted many posts for doctors in Gauteng and North West hospitals were not filled.

"When we placed the North West under administration we found huge vacancies. This month we are going to fill 223 vacancies at a cost of R150m‚" he said.

Asked how he could implement the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme responsibly when the health system was not working‚ Motsoaledi said the NHI was needed because of these problems.

He was asked if‚ given the Esidimeni tragedy‚ long waiting lists for cancer treatment‚ staff shortages and violent strikes in hospitals‚ he considered himself fit for the job as health minister.

He answered: "I leave that in your hands‚ I cannot stand here and make that judgment for myself. I find it very difficult to answer that question for myself."

