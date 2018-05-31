National / Health

Birth defects scare hits roll-out of HIV drug

31 May 2018 - 05:51 Tamar Kahn
Picture: ISTOCK
Regulator concerns that GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV drug dolutegravir may be linked to birth defects could severely limit women’s access to the medicine and undermine their rights to be involved in decisions about their health, the Southern African HIV Clinicians Society warned on Wednesday.

Regulators in Europe and the US flagged safety concerns over dolutegravir on May 18, after a small study in Botswana identified four cases of neural tube defects among 426 women who fell pregnant while taking dolutegravir in combination with other antiretrovirals.

The development raises tough questions for the Department of Health, which is planning to switch patients on first line therapy to a three-in-one combination pill containing dolutegravir once generic versions are registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Dolutegravir is to replace efavirenz, as it has fewer side effects and patients are less likely to develop drug resistance. The new fixed dose combination pills are also expected to be cheaper than the current first line regimen and will help ensure SA can afford to meet its target of increasing the number of people on treatment from 3.9-million to 6-million by 2020-21.

"It’s a massive spanner in the works," said Southern African Clinicians Society president Francesca Conradie, expressing concern that the department would restrict public sector access to dolutegravir to men and to women who had passed childbearing age. "We are pleading with the authorities not to discriminate against women based on this data."

Women of child-bearing age should be given the choice about whether or not to take dolutegravir, provided with access to contraception and informed about their options regarding termination, she said.

The Department of Health’s deputy director-general for HIV/AIDS, TB and maternal, child and women’s health, Yogan Pillay, said a meeting to discuss the implications of the Botswana data with clinicians was slated to take place in a fortnight. "The obvious thing is to give it to men, to women who are past the age of conception and to women who are on long-acting contraception such as the implant," he said.

Pillay said that the use of generic three-in-one pills containing dolutegravir would depend on the restrictions imposed by Sahpra when it registered these products.

Sahpra is considering six dossiers for generic three-in-one pills containing dolutegravir, including those by local drug manufacturer Aspen, and Indian companies Aurobindo and Mylan, he said.

