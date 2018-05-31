Birth defects scare hits roll-out of HIV drug

Dolutegravir is to replace efavirenz, as it has fewer side effects and patients are less likely to develop drug resistance. The new fixed dose combination pills are also expected to be cheaper than the current first line regimen and will help ensure SA can afford to meet its target of increasing the number of people on treatment from 3.9-million to 6-million by 2020-21.

"It’s a massive spanner in the works," said Southern African Clinicians Society president Francesca Conradie, expressing concern that the department would restrict public sector access to dolutegravir to men and to women who had passed childbearing age. "We are pleading with the authorities not to discriminate against women based on this data."

Women of child-bearing age should be given the choice about whether or not to take dolutegravir, provided with access to contraception and informed about their options regarding termination, she said.

The Department of Health’s deputy director-general for HIV/AIDS, TB and maternal, child and women’s health, Yogan Pillay, said a meeting to discuss the implications of the Botswana data with clinicians was slated to take place in a fortnight. "The obvious thing is to give it to men, to women who are past the age of conception and to women who are on long-acting contraception such as the implant," he said.

Pillay said that the use of generic three-in-one pills containing dolutegravir would depend on the restrictions imposed by Sahpra when it registered these products.

Sahpra is considering six dossiers for generic three-in-one pills containing dolutegravir, including those by local drug manufacturer Aspen, and Indian companies Aurobindo and Mylan, he said.

