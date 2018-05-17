National / Health

Listeria death roll rises to 200, according to latest statistics

17 May 2018 - 18:33 Agency Staff
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. The institute is currently dealing with Listeria The institute is dealing with the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa. Picture: ALON SKUY
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. The institute is currently dealing with Listeria The institute is dealing with the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa. Picture: ALON SKUY

The death toll from the world’s worst listeria outbreak in SA has risen to more than 200, according to latest official statistics seen on Thursday.

Since January 2017, at least 204 people are now known to have died from listeria, up from 183 reported two months ago, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported this week.

While the number of cases diagnosed each week has decreased, a total of 1,033 people have contracted listeriosis — a disease caused by bacteria from soil, water, vegetation and animal faeces that can contaminate fresh food, notably meat. Health officials announced in March that they had traced the outbreak to an Enterprise Food plant in Polokwane, and immediately ordered a nationwide recall of the affected products.

In a statement on Thursday, the government said "since identification of the source of the outbreak and recall of implicated products, the number of cases of listeria has declined drastically".

The UN said SA’s listeriosis outbreak is believed to be the largest-ever worldwide. Regional countries in southern, western and eastern Africa imposed a ban on imports of chilled meat imports from SA.

AFP

Poor consumers let down by ineffective listeriosis messaging

A study reveals a significant income difference between those who are are well-informed about ‘listeriosis’ and those who are not, write ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

State fights Tiger Brands attempt to get data on listeriosis patients

The company used a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) to try to get the data, but the Department of Health is determined to protect people’s ...
National
10 days ago

New app for reporting infectious diseases can help curb outbreaks

The surveillance system‚ developed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, will allow early identification of diseases such as ...
Life
14 days ago

Leading food safety lawyer commends Tiger Brands for transparency

Acknowledgement that listeriosis outbreak came from their factory earns praise from leading US-based food safety attorney
Companies
19 days ago

South African pork prices sliced by a third after listeriosis outbreak

Producer prices of pork have plunged since early January amid low demand after the listeriosis outbreak, and this is expected to last up to six months
National
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Solly Msimanga’s chief of staff resigns amid ...
National
2.
Listeria death roll rises to 200, according to ...
National / Health
3.
Kate O’Regan must recuse herself, says Tom ...
National
4.
DA off to court to contest spy boss’s appointment ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.