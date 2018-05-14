As a result‚ the commission said it had issued Dhlomo with a notice to appear before it "to produce certain information and documentation as well as answer questions under oath that will be posed to him to enable the commission to decide on what action to take in order to positively impact on this undesirable situation".

Speaking to the media ahead of his budget speech last week‚ Dhlomo said he was prepared to meet with the commission to explain the challenges — most of which‚ particularly those involving machines for cancer treatment‚ he said were out of the department’s hands.

He admitted the commission might not agree that the repair of the oncology machines "is a variable that is beyond your capacity"‚ but said this would be discussed at the hearing.

Dhlomo was also adamant he was able to offer good news in terms of the progress in dealing with the backlog of patients‚ saying that operations "have not ground to a halt".

During his budget speech itself‚ Dhlomo said that both the new and repaired oncology machines at Addington Hospital — one of those which fell under the commission’s investigation — would be up and running and being used on patients by the end of June.

While this was happening‚ the hospital continued to see about 450 patients a month for chemotherapy treatment.