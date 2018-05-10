How SA-Cuban doctor training transforms poor bright sparks into success stories

SA recruited bright young people from underprivileged backgrounds and sent them to Cuba on bursaries that required them to work for an equal number of years in the state sector after they had qualified.

The programme was contentious from the beginning, as the ANC-led government maintained close political ties to Castro, in recognition of his support for the organisation when it was in exile during apartheid.

Critics questioned the wisdom of training doctors in a country with a vastly different burden of disease, along with a completely different approach to healthcare that emphasised prevention rather than cure. The government’s defence was that SA needed more doctors, and local medical schools did not have the capacity to immediately expand their student intake.

The initiative was neither efficient nor cheap. Although the cost of living was lower in Cuba, the students took at least two years longer to qualify than their locally trained peers.

They spent a year learning Spanish before they could begin their medical training, and required more time to adjust to South African medical schools after their return. Although the students obtained a Cuban medical degree, they were required to pass South African final-year medical exams before to graduate and register with the Health Professions Council of SA.

Many students found the adjustment to life in Cuba daunting, and their return to SA as difficult. "The South African students were more fluent with the terminology, the equipment was different, and we were thinking in Spanish.

"But the worst part was the lecturers: they didn’t provide support and [some] would tell us to our faces, ‘you are dumb … you will fail’," Kegakilwe says.

His cohort was ill-prepared for the trauma and infectious diseases affecting South African patients, particularly the horror of the HIV epidemic. "It was before the ARV [antiretroviral] roll-out and we were seeing patients with full-blown AIDS and its complications," he says.

"But if you have the basics right, wherever you go, you can adapt," Kegakilwe says.

Now Cuban-trained students appear to be getting a better reception from medical students who trained locally than they did in the past. "When we came back, they taught us how to tackle questions and get used to the systems here. We integrate well, and the students don’t look down on you. But some lecturers say that we haven’t learnt enough skills," says Cedrick Thete, a Cuban-trained medical student from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga who is completing his studies at the University of the Witwatersrand.