National / Health

State expects tobacco industry pushback over tough new smoking laws

The measures include a total ban on smoking in outdoor public spaces, while e-cigarettes and electronic devices will be regulated

30 April 2018 - 05:42 TAMAR KAHN
E-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery devices enter the regulatory fold for the first time. Picture: REUTERS
E-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery devices enter the regulatory fold for the first time. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

The Department of Health’s new bill on tobacco products proposes a complete ban on smoking in outdoor public places, prohibits vending machines and brings e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery devices into the regulatory fold for the first time.

The Cabinet announced on Thursday that it had approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill — the government’s first significant reforms to tobacco control legislation in a decade. It is due to be gazetted for public comment this week.

Lorato Mahura of the health department’s tobacco control unit said the government expected pushback from the tobacco industry.

"Our motive is to protect public health. Their mandate is to protect profits. We are going to be tampering with their profit-making processes. Of course they are going to fight back," Mahura said.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Pushback expected over smoking laws

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Bill to get cigarettes into plain packaging now out for public comment

The bill will repeal the Tobacco Products Control Act and aims to align SA’s tobacco control law with the WHO’s framework convention on ...
National
3 days ago

Obesity likely to overtake smoking as biggest killer, says Cancer Research UK

The organisation says it expects to see smoking and obesity to ‘switch around’ within the next two decades
World
1 month ago

Global smokers’ study criticised as biased

Report says South African smokers are less likely to try to quit than people from any other country bar Lebanon
National
1 month ago

Bad news for smokers: cutting down is great for your lungs, but not your heart

Cutting down from 20 to one a day will only halve your risk of cardiovascular disease, a new large-scale study confirms
Life
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pushback expected over smoking laws
National / Health
2.
Casac guns for Mkhwebane as new information ...
National
3.
Fierce competition for contracts turns Limpopo ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Days are numbered for North West ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.