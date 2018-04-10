Cancer patients have been subjected to longer waiting times at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg‚ according to DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom.

Member of the provincial legislature Bloom said five machines had broken down at the hospital since January 2017. He said Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa disclosed this in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature.

"According to Ramokgopa‚ three of the linear accelerator machines broke down‚ two of which have been fixed and the third condemned for replacement. A cobalt machine failed but is now functional‚ and an orthovoltage machine that broke is not due for replacement until 2025‚" Bloom said in a statement.