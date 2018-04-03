National / Health

Stats SA releases number of peri-natal deaths from 1997 to 2016

03 April 2018 - 17:41 Nico Gous
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The number of peri-natal deaths a day in SA in 2016 almost mirrored the number of South Africans murdered daily in 2016-17.

Stats SA found 18‚683 peri-natal deaths occurred in 2016‚ or 51 a day. This was a 12.6% decline from 2015. According to police crime statistics‚ 52.1 people were murdered daily in 2016-17.

Peri-natal deaths peaked in 2009 with 25‚389‚ or 69 a day‚ and decreased by 26.4% between 2009 and 2016. Stats SA released the number of peri-natal deaths from 1997 to 2016 on Wednesday last week.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines peri-natal deaths as stillbirths and deaths between 23 weeks of pregnancy and seven days after birth. The information was obtained from the Department of Home Affairs’ civil registration system.

Just more than six in every 10 (64%) peri-natal deaths were due to stillbirths. Almost seven out of 10 (69.8%) of early neo-natal deaths occurred within the first three days with 2‚363 deaths on day one (35.2%)‚ 1‚320 deaths on day two (19.6%), and 1‚008 deaths on day three (15%).

The national average showed there were 124 male stillbirths for every 100 female stillbirths, and 126 male peri-natal deaths for every 100 female. In 2016, there were 21 peri-natal deaths‚ 7.7 early neo-natal deaths and 13.5 stillbirths for every 1‚000 births.

The most common cause of death in 2016 was "other natural causes" (57.7%). Next were peri-natal deaths due to the foetus or newborn being affected by maternal factors and complications during pregnancy‚ labour or delivery‚ with three in every 10 (30.2%) dying.

About one in 20 children (5.1%) died because of respiratory and cardiovascular disorders "specific to the peri-natal period".

By 2050, one in five South Africans will be younger than 14 years

New UN figures show that the median age in SA will increase from 25.7 years in 2015 to 33.9 years in 2050
National
9 months ago

One in five women in SA experiences violence by an intimate partner

The South African Demographic and Health Survey indicates that the country’s poorest women are the most susceptible, and violence rates are lowest in ...
National
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be given state ...
National
2.
Stats SA releases number of peri-natal deaths ...
National / Health
3.
SA’s poverty rate is down — but it is the most ...
National
4.
Some in MK Veterans’ Association say Ethekwini ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.