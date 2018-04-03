National Institute for Communicable Diseases categorically confirms the source of listeriosis outbreak

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has rubbished the DA’s statement that the source of SA’s devastating listeriosis outbreak has yet to be found.

"We are particularly worried about the confusion that emanated from statements made at the meeting called by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on agriculture on March 28‚" the institute said in a statement. "The statements the Minister of Health has made [about the outbreak source] have emanated from epidemiologic and scientific investigations conducted by the NICD: the implication that the NICD has misled the minister and the public is rejected."

It added a kicker in the form of just-in lab results: "Seven additional samples — produced at the Enterprise Polokwane production facility and bought at the Enterprise Germiston factory shop on February 15 — have tested positive for the outbreak strain. This means that the outbreak strain has been found inside the ready-to-eat (RTE) processed meat products manufactured at Enterprise Foods’ Polokwane production facility‚ dispelling claims made to the contrary."