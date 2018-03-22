National / Health

Low back pain still being treated incorrectly, often including unnecessary surgery

22 March 2018 - 13:40 Tamar Kahn
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Millions of people around the world are getting the wrong treatment for low back pain and South Africans are no exception, according to new research from The Lancet. As a result patients are not getting the relief they need and resources are being wasted on interventions that do not work.

Worldwide, low back pain is the leading cause of disability, affecting about 540-million people at any one point in time, according to the Lancet series on low back pain, published on Wednesday. In Africa, more than a third of people suffer from some form of back pain at any point in time.

Many of these people are being prescribed potentially addictive opioid painkillers and referred for expensive scans and surgeries when their problems could be managed through cheaper, safer and less invasive therapies, said study contributor Quinette Louw, of the division of physiotherapy at Stellenbosch University’s faculty of medicine and health sciences.

"It’s important to recognise that in most cases low back pain will resolve on its own. We need a major education campaign to tell people to stay active, continue working and only see a professional if there is no sign of improvement," she said.

"Research has repeatedly shown that most patients get the wrong care for low back pain. The implications are costly interventions, which have low value. Decision-makers from low-and middle-income countries must be made aware of these pitfalls in order avoid wasting scarce resources and harming patients," she said.

South African primary healthcare facilities routinely prescribed opioid painkillers, and in the private sector many patients were also likely to be subjected to a battery of inappropriate investigations and surgery, she said.

The Lancet series suggests many of the mistakes of high-income countries like the US are well established in low-income and middle-income countries. Rest is frequently recommended in low-and middle-income countries, and few resources are available to modify workplaces.

Healthcare services provider AfroCentric goes on the hunt

The group’s financial position remains sound, with strong cash generation
Companies
2 days ago

Food outlets suffer as consumers go hungry rather than risk getting listeriosis

Polony and vienna manufacturer Tiger Brands recalls at least 3,700 metric tons of meat — but 183 people have already died after being exposed ...
National
2 days ago

Netcare’s R1.3bn deal with Akeso gets regulatory approval

The deal goes through on condition that the new owners do not hike fees immediately
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
De Lille unhappy about delays, saying her legal ...
National
2.
KZN Transport Department scrambling to ensure ...
National
3.
No national minimum wage for May 1 as the bill ...
National / Labour
4.
Peace of mind for cyclists and walkers as ...
National

Related Articles

Healthcare services provider AfroCentric goes on the hunt
Companies / Healthcare

Food outlets suffer as consumers go hungry rather than risk getting listeriosis
National / Health

Netcare’s R1.3bn deal with Akeso gets regulatory approval
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.