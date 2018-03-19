Dikgang Moseneke orders state to pay R1.2m for each victim of Esidimeni tragedy

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has ordered the state to pay the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy R1.2m each.

But he declined to recommend that criminal charges should be made, saying his office had handed the full record of the arbitration over to the police, and that it was up to them to do their jobs.

Psychiatric patients died after the Gauteng health department moved some of the most vulnerable patients in its care from the private healthcare provider Life Esidimeni to mostly nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in what top government officials in the department claimed was a bid to save money.

Moseneke said the reasons for cancelling the contract with Life Esidimeni, as advanced by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, Dr Barney Selebano, the suspended head of the Gauteng health department, and former Gauteng director of mental health Dr Makgabo Manamela, were "untrue".

Moseneke said the move, which led to the known deaths of 144 patients, was irrational.

Moseneke said 44 patients were still unaccounted for, and were currently merely seen as missing persons.

Moseneke, who had headed the arbitration hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg, over the past few months, announced that Constitutional damages amounting to R1m should be paid to the families and survivors.

The government had opposed this, but an amount of between R1m and R1.5m was claimed by all three groups of claimants.

Moseneke made it clear that various human rights were breached in this tragedy.

The state had offered R200,000 in total, which included R20,000 to contribute for funeral costs, while the rest would cover damages claimed.

The Gauteng government had announced in its budget address for 2018-19 that R28m had been allocated to the office of the premier to be able to compensate the families of the victims.