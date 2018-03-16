The Rose Parents of Mitchells Plain still give blooms of hope

"I have no contact with my family. I don’t know why they don’t want to be in touch," says Janine (not her real name), a forensic patient who was discharged from Lentegeur Hospital nine years ago and taken in by Valecia de Beer Swano.

Forensic patients are people who committed crimes but during the legal proceedings are found either to not have the capacity to understand the trial or not to understand that they were committing a crime.

Janine is one of four women living with Swano, a devout Christian who struggles to articulate what motivates her despite having been a Rose Parent for 10 years. Eventually she says she is following in the footsteps of her mother and her grandmother.

Ground-breaking work is also under way at Lentegeur Hospital to try to "deinstitutionalise" patients still living within its high walls.

"In places like psychiatric hospitals, boarding schools and the army, every decision is made for you: what time you wake up, what you do when you wake up, what you eat," says Parker. "People who live in places like that for a long period of time lose the ability to take initiative and to make decisions for themselves, and become institutionalised. It makes it very difficult for these people to [return] to the community."

He established a market garden in the hospital grounds that is helping to undo some of the damage wrought by living in a psychiatric institution.

Initially, the initiative was just about making "this big prison-like place look and feel better" but has evolved into a programme that has helped bring down the readmission rate, says Parker. Tackling the revolving-door syndrome among psychiatric patients who repeatedly relapse is vital if the state’s limited resources are to be used more effectively.

He established a nonprofit organisation, Spring Foundation, to raise funds for a variety of projects, including a more ambitious take on a small vegetable garden that had been established by occupational therapy technician Elsa Michaels.

She is a self-taught gardener, who saw first-hand the therapeutic benefits of spending time connecting with the earth. "It’s like a light goes on," Michaels says. "Patients become more focused and aware of their surroundings and are calmer and less aggressive." Gardening provides patients with meaningful, productive work and equips them with skills they can put to use in their communities.

"This is particularly important for forensic patients who, in order to be discharged, need to show that they can be productive members of society," says Parker. The garden helps to educate patients about healthy diets and exposes them to a wider variety of fruit, vegetables and herbs than many of them previously encountered.

"People generally don’t know much more than onions, tomatoes, spinach and corn. Even the hospital staff were unfamiliar with much of the produce and had never eaten herbs or berries," says Michaels.

The patients get a small stipend for labouring in the garden and as the project has grown they have been taught to budget and set financial goals. For many patients, the experience has been transformative.

"We have one young patient who was struggling to fit in. He surprised us all by using his money to buy a watch. Until that point no one thought he could even tell the time," says Michaels. The patient plans to join his uncle’s building business when he is discharged "He is no longer regarded as a nuisance. For the first time in his life he is seen as an adult," says Michaels.

