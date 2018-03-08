Late on Wednesday afternoon‚ the Department of Environmental Affairs gave an exemption to waste management companies to dispose the meat in hazardous waste landfills rather than in medical waste sites.

"Usually infectious products are classified as medical waste‚" said Schoonrad. However‚ Schoonrad said‚ medical waste facilities in SA are not designed to deal with so much waste. He said waste companies had been waiting for permission to dispose of the polony without classifying it as a medical waste product.

The Department of Environmental Affairs’s letter to waste companies reads as follows: "The receiving waste site must undertake a risk assessment and submit a risk management plan to the department demonstrating that the proposed management option will ensure that the waste is managed in such a way that it no longer poses a risk to human and animal health or the environment."

The letter is signed by the department’s chief director in hazardous waste management and licencing.

"Four thousand tonnes are not substantial for a hazardous site‚" according to Schoonrad‚ adding that a disposal would only take a few days.

A hazardous site has strict access control unlike a municipal landfill‚ he said.

Schoonrad said EnviroServ’s proposed plan was to collect the meat‚ cover it with lime and then bury it. "Lime is caustic and will break down the bacteria’s cell wall." Schoonrad said the listeria would be far easier to treat with lime than fungi that had spores and could send germs back into the environment.

It is not clear which waste management company will be chosen to dispose of the cold meat.

Consumers have been advised by microbiologists not to throw away cold meats but to return them to retailers‚ even without a till slip.

Those who cannot reach retailers should burn the polony to avoid the listeria bacteria spreading from the dustbin into the environment.