A factory of Enterprise Foods, a subsidiary of Tiger Brands, has been identified as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeria.



On Sunday afternoon, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that polony and products from the Enterprise factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo, were the source of the outbreak.



In a statement, Tiger Brands said it had been alerted on Sunday regarding the need to recall identified Enterprise products.



“We are all extremely concerned by listeriosis – we all want to find the source or sources of listeriosis, together with the government,” the group said.

"As a company that prioritises the health and safety of consumers above all else, we are committed to ensuring that all Enterprise products, as identified, will be recalled as part of the directive received. We are working very closely with the officials at present to conduct the process and will provide updates to the public on this matter.”



More than 16 environmental samples from the Polokwane factory tested positive for the listeriosis monocytogenes strain ST 6.

The results from the factory were confirmed at midnight on Saturday at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) as the strain to blame for the outbreak that killed 27% of patients in South Africa.



The group said the company had proactively amplified its testing for listeria and confirmed it had found a low detection of a strain of listeria in some products on February 14, though the presence of the ST6 strain had not been confirmed by its tests.

The group has furthermore sent its samples to an external laboratory to test for the strain itself and should receive the results on Monday.



“We have been actively engaging the Department of Health and the NICD on our findings and have openly collaborated with the department and the NICD on these findings and the actions taken to date to actively address our findings. We await confirmation of the strain testing to confirm the strain. In the meantime, we reaffirm our commitment to recall the identified Enterprise products as soon as possible,” the statement said.



Motsoaledi said consumers should avoid all processed meat products sold as ready to eat. He told pregnant women to avoid any processed meat “like the plague”.



“The National Consumer Commission has issued the manufacturer involved [Enterprise] with food recall notices‚” the minister said.



This particular strain of listeria monocytogenes that infected so many people is sequence-type 6 and is particularly “virulent”. It is transmitted from food.



It has led to at least 180 deaths and infected almost 1‚000 people.



“It is the worst outbreak in global history‚” Prof Lucia Anelich from Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions said earlier.

Who is affected by listeriosis?

Listeriosis affects the elderly‚ those with compromised immune systems such as people with Aids and diabetics, and newborn babies



The disease is particularly scary for pregnant woman who may have no symptoms when being infected with the bacteria but can pass it onto their babies.



It is believed the number of stillbirths may have increased as a result of pregnant women infected with it‚ said Juno Thomas‚ head of enteric diseases at the NICD.



One of the reasons it is so hard to find is because‚ even in solid food‚ a scientist may sample the infected food and not find it.

For example‚ a slice of polony could be tested and have none of the micro-organism, but a different slice could have it.

Anelich said: “A micro-organism in a solid food is not homogenously distributed throughout food. A statistical sampling technique has to be used to ensure it is detected.”



It is also difficult to find in factories. Anelich said it could hide away in niches in the factory environment in cracks or bad joints and pipes.



Even if you sanitised a factory‚ you might miss the bugs hiding in cracks‚ she said.



Listeria bacteria can sense when it is near other bacteria and secrete a sugary goo. This substance is called a biofilm and can allow the bacteria to live on inanimate surfaces.



The biofilm protects the bacteria from cleaning agents. “A detergent could get superficial cells but leave behind some bacteria.”



Motsoaledi said that people at risk such as pregnant women‚ those with HIV and those with weakened immune systems had to avoid all ready-to-eat products such as viennas‚ polony and frankfurters. Such products could be cross-contaminated in shops as they are often stored next to polony.



A Rainbow Chicken factory in Wolwerhoek in Sasolburg also tested positive for listeria monocytogenes — but it was not the strain causing this current outbreak.



The polony from Rainbow Chicken has also been recalled.