National health insurance will finally see light of day, Cyril Ramaphosa promises

The government began piloting NHI in 2011, but has yet to drive through any significant reforms to breathe the policy into life.

“The time has now arrived to finally implement universal health coverage through NHI,” Rampaphosa said. “The NHI Bill is now ready to be processed through government and will be submitted to parliament in the next few weeks,” he said.

Key NHI projects targeting society’s most vulnerable people would begin in April, he said.

He also announced that the government would launch a major cancer campaign within the next three months, similar to the government’s massive HIV/AIDS counselling and testing campaign. It would draw on the private sector, he said. “We need to mobilise all resources to fight this disease,” he said.

He also emphasised the government’s commitment to combating SA’s HIV/AIDS epidemic, promising to provide treatment to another two-million people by 2020.

SA has the world’s biggest HIV/AIDS burden, with an estimated seven-million people living with the disease. A little over half of them are currently on treatment, according to the most recent estimates from UNAIDS.

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

Business Day