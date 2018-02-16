National / Health

National health insurance will finally see light of day, Cyril Ramaphosa promises

The long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will be submitted to Parliament within the next few weeks

16 February 2018 - 22:05 Tamar Kahn
Picture: SOWETAN-SUNDAY WORLD
Picture: SOWETAN-SUNDAY WORLD

The long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will be submitted to Parliament within the next few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening, reaffirming the government’s commitment to universal healthcare.

NHI is a set of health financing reforms that aim to provide everyone with healthcare services that are free at the point of delivery. It is enshrined in the social solidarity principle that everyone should contribute according to their means and will receive benefits according to their needs, in effect ensuring the rich and healthy subsidise the poor and sick.

Listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation speech

The government began piloting NHI in 2011, but has yet to drive through any significant reforms to breathe the policy into life.

“The time has now arrived to finally implement universal health coverage through NHI,” Rampaphosa said. “The NHI Bill is now ready to be processed through government and will be submitted to parliament in the next few weeks,” he said.

Key NHI projects targeting society’s most vulnerable people would begin in April, he said.

He also announced that the government would launch a major cancer campaign within the next three months, similar to the government’s massive HIV/AIDS counselling and testing campaign. It would draw on the private sector, he said. “We need to mobilise all resources to fight this disease,” he said.

He also emphasised the government’s commitment to combating SA’s HIV/AIDS epidemic, promising to provide treatment to another two-million people by 2020.

SA has the world’s biggest HIV/AIDS burden, with an estimated seven-million people living with the disease.  A little over half of them are currently on treatment, according to the most recent estimates from UNAIDS.

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

Business Day

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's 12 key priorities for South Africa
National
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows SOEs will be overhauled

In his maiden Sona, the President said the way in which boards were appointed would change so that 'only people with expertise, experience and ...
National
3 hours ago

Governance inquiry at SARS needed to foster 'tax morality', Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The President emphasised the need for the credibility of SARS to be restored and for it to be better able to meet revenue targets
National
3 hours ago

Mining Charter impasse will be resolved very soon, Ramaphosa assures in Sona

While the President did not say the Mining Charter would be withdrawn, he said he wanted negotiation between companies, unions and communities ...
National
3 hours ago

Jobs summit will bring together SA's best minds to boost job creation, Ramaphosa says in Sona

Youth will be moved to the centre of the government's economic agenda and in March, a youth employment service will be launched
National
3 hours ago

READ IN FULL: State of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address on Friday
National
3 hours ago

Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa

The government will consult with various parties to determine how to implement land redistribution, the President says
National
4 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa thanks Jacob Zuma for his service to SA

Amid jeers by some MPs, who made it known they were relieved Zuma had finally quit, Ramaphosa said Zuma had made significant progress in several ...
National
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens ...
National
2.
Government will start phasing in free higher ...
National / Education
3.
National health insurance will finally see light ...
National / Health
4.
Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.