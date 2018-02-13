The Eastern Cape provincial health department has set aside R300m to fill more than 1‚800 critical posts.

The positions include doctors and nurses‚ as well as specialists for maternity sections in 26 identified hospitals‚ including the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha‚ Frere Hospital and Cecilia Makiwane in East London‚ and Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the "R300m was allocated to the department to assist with human resource improvements in order to assist about 26 hospitals across the province, which were soft targets of medico-legal claims".

Kupelo said the recruitment process for the hundreds of health workers was aimed at boosting service and had already begun.

The department posted more vacancies on its website earlier in February‚ which would close on Wednesday.

These include 38 nursing posts for Frere Hospital‚ nine medical doctors for Mthatha Hospital‚ radiographers for Cathcart‚ Tafalofefe and Bedford hospitals‚ as well as heads of clinical units for Mthatha‚ Livingstone and clinical managers for Cala‚ Glen Grey and St Patrick’s hospitals.