Families of those who died after leaving Life Esidimeni care to get R200,000

The amount is broken down as R20,000 for funeral costs and R180,000 for emotional trauma

08 February 2018 - 13:37 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

The state has resolved to pay out R200‚000 to each claimant as compensation for their emotional trauma‚ funeral arrangements and any other remedy, after mentally ill patients were removed from the care of Life Esidimeni.

On Thursday‚ the Life Esidimeni arbitration convened for closing arguments in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Advocate Adila Hassim‚ who represents the families of 55 people who died in the calamity‚ announced the agreement between her social justice organisation and the state. Breaking down the compensation‚ Hassim said that R20‚000 is meant to cover funeral costs‚ while the R180‚000 is set to make up for the emotional trauma. Counselling will also be provided by the state.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo‚ who represents the state said: "I confirm‚ Justice‚ that an agreement has been reached to pay R200‚000 to each family who lost their loved ones. This is only for the common law claim."

