Breaking down in sobs‚ national Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to the families of the Life Esidimeni relocation tragedy.

"It’s one of the most painful and horrible events in the history of post-apartheid SA‚" he stated‚ referring to the deaths of at least 144 patients. This came after 1‚700 mentally ill people were moved from the care of Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and state facilities in 2016.

Motsoaledi began testifying at about 7pm on Wednesday‚ as the arbitration hearings draw to a close. The process aims to bring closure to the patients’ families.

"As minister of health‚ I wish to apologise unconditionally to the families and to all those who are still living. We have wronged them in a way unimaginable." He said whenever he went overseas‚ people asked him about the tragedy. "It has tarnished us in a way unimaginable ... wherever you go they ask you about this."

He said people abroad didn’t understand that he did not have the power to make the decisions of the provincial health departments.

Speaking of the chain of events that led to at least 144 deaths‚ he said: "I regarded this as a crime scene."