National / Health

Changes to SA intellectual property policy could cut some cancer drug prices by 90%

30 January 2018 - 14:48 Tamar Kahn
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Cancer Alliance has called on the government to reform its intellectual property regime for medicines, saying the current system inhibits competition and keeps drug prices at unaffordable levels.

Changes to SA’s intellectual property policy could make medicine prices fall by as much as 90%, it said.

"Thousands of cancer patients in SA are dying because they cannot afford medicines that are available in other countries at a fraction of the price. These patients are not getting the treatment they need because our government routinely grants patents that could be challenged and rejected," the Cancer Alliance said in a statement.

The Alliance is an association of 26 advocacy groups and nonprofit organisations, and has stepped up its campaign to improve patients’ access to life-saving medicines to coincide with World Cancer Day on February 4.

Many cancer drugs sold in SA are available at significantly lower prices in India, according to a report published in 2017 by the Cancer Alliance and the Fix the Patent Laws lobby. The report was based on an analysis of 24 cancer medicines that have no generics competition in SA. It found that 15 were available in India for less than half the private-sector price in SA.

The most extreme case was Celgene’s blood-cancer drug lenalidomide, branded Revlimid, which costs R882,000 for a year’s supply in SA in the private sector but just R32,000 in India.

"SA’s patent system is geared towards monopoly holders and is at odds with the government’s constitutional obligation to take reasonable legislative steps to protect and promote the right to health of people living in SA," the Cancer Alliance said.

Its new advocacy campaign will focus on eight key cancer medicines, chosen for their public health impact. They include drugs for breast cancer, prostate cancer, multiple myeloma, small cell lung cancer, lymphoma, leukaemia, melanoma and drugs used for childhood cancers.

How the hive mind is killing the herd immunity that keeps us all safe

Suspicion of doctors, medical science and Big Pharma has reached startling levels. Real scandals have played a role, but a bigger culprit is the ...
National
3 days ago

Spike in listeria infections in SA: why it matters

Candice Bailey finds out why there has been such a big increase in the number of cases of the disease and how we can protect ourselves from it
National
22 days ago

Roche to buy US’s Ignyta in bid to build its portfolio

The Swiss company, the world’s biggest maker of cancer drugs, is facing a critical transition as its three top-selling medicines lose patent ...
Companies
1 month ago

Medical costs up as plant shuts down

MD Thabo Tselane had given assurances that the shutdown of production at the NTP radiochemicals complex had no cost implications for customers
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KZN eyes oncologists from Cuba and India as no ...
National / Health
2.
Despite hard times, 88% of South Africans still ...
National
3.
Funeral association asks court to stop ban on ...
National
4.
SABC gets new COO in former journalist, Chris ...
National / Media

Related Articles

Smart devices and mountains of data: the future of healthcare is personal
Opinion

Diabetes and obesity are causing new cancers, study finds
World / Europe

Cancer drug the first biosimilar to get local go-ahead
National / Health

Cancer treatments undergo a rethink as fasting and diet studies deepen
Life

Patent laws lead to high prices for cancer drugs, activists say
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.