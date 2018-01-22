National / Health

‘I did not run away’, Qedani Mahlangu tells Esidimeni arbitration hearings

22 January 2018 - 11:18 Staff Writers
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients on January 22 2018. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients on January 22 2018. Picture: ALON SKUY

“I know that we may not bring them back but for what is worth, I am really, really sorry,” former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Monday.

Under Mahlangu’s watch, at least 143 mentally ill patients died when they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities into unlicensed and ill-equipped nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

Mahlangu has only recently returned to SA from the UK‚ where she is studying.

“I am deeply sorry for your loss. And may their souls rest in peace‚” she told the hearing.

Some of the families arrived at the hearing with placards of their loved ones‚ demanding answers and accountability from the officials involved in the decision to move the patients.

Mahlangu testified the initiative had had “good intentions” and stemmed from a need to cut costs. Members of the audience were asked to quieten down in response to some of her evidence.

Earlier‚ families of Life Esidimeni victims broke into song when Mahlangu arrived to begin her first day of testimony.

As she walked in‚ they stood up and began to sing “Senzeni na?“ (What have we done [to deserve this]. Our only sin was to be ill).

Mahlangu has returned from London where she has been studying a Masters degree at the Global School of Banking‚ affiliated to the University of Bedfordshire.

She has just fired her previous legal team. Her new advocate‚ Lebogang Mmusi‚ was hired on Friday night. Mmusi said they “burnt the midnight oil” to prepare her for today’s hearing.

The first question that evidence leader Patrick Ngutshana asked Mahlangu was why she could not testify in October. He suggested she may have been trying to avoid the hearing.

Mahlangu said when she started studying in the UK‚ no one in government had told her there would be Esidimeni hearings.

“I didn’t run away. I never ran away‚” Mahlangu responded. “I have a home and a family here. My commitment was with my studies … I have never run away from this … I have never had any intention of running away. It is not in my nature to do so.”

She said she had been advised by her previous attorneys that she could testify in January.

