Just a day after the suspended the head of the Gauteng Health Department, Dr Barney Selebano, resigned‚ the suspended director of mental health‚ Dr Makgabo Manamela‚ has also resigned.

This was confirmed by a senior official in the department on Wednesday. "Yes‚ she has resigned. That is all I can say‚" said the senior official.

In November, Manamela testified in the Life Esidimeni hearings and said she was not responsible for the deaths that shocked the country. Manamela‚ who is a qualified psychiatric nurse‚ signed licences giving inexperienced‚ under-funded and poorly equipped non-governmental organisations (NGOs) permission to look after profoundly mentally ill patients and, as a result of their being moved from the care of Life Esidimeni homes, 143 died‚ most of them in the NGOs.

NGOs were used to care for patients after the Gauteng Health Department terminated the contract with Life Esidimeni‚ leading to about 1‚712 patients being moved.

Despite being told she was a "defensive" witness‚ Manamela admitted to Solidarity advocate Dirk Groenewald that the NGOs to which she gave authority did not comply with the legal requirements. However, Judge Dikgang Moseneke had to interpret her answer for her.

The judge said: "At last‚ we have an answer: the NGOs that you issued licences to did not comply with ... most of the [legal] requirements."

Many questions to Manamela went unanswered‚ and Moseneke frequently expressed confusion regarding her testimony. "What are you saying now?" he asked at one point. On another occasion‚ he said: "You are being defensive. A normal answer to such a crisp question is yes or no‚ so we can make progress — this is the fourth day of evidence."