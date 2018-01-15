Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has revealed her brother died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ in a Facebook post that also explains how she lost a sister last week.

Bogopane-Zulu said on Facebook on Saturday that her sister had died on Friday morning after allegedly not being treated in the Baragwanath casualty ward for symptoms including diarrhoea.

"What breaks my heart is that she is the elder sister of our brother who died ESIDIMENI tragedy," she said on the Facebook post.

"I am very angry‚ our sister died yesterday morning after sitting the whole night at the casualty at Bara without being attended to‚ despite vomiting‚ having diarrhoea to the point of lying there unconscious till she died."

It is unclear at this stage what happened at Baragwanath Hospital.

At least 143 mentally ill or intellectually disabled people died of neglect‚ starvation or pneumonia in 2016 when more than 1‚700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into so-called NGOs.

A member from an Esidimeni family committee confirmed to TimesLIVE that it was known that the deputy minister had a relative who had died during the scandal.